    Housing Town Hall Summer 2025

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 13, 2025) Capt. Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center, delivers a virtual Quarterly Housing Town Hall with installation leaders, Capt. Andy Litteral, chief staff officer, Command Master Chief Kristi Thrift, and Mr. Jacob Munyon, Fleet and Family director, onboard Point Mugu, Aug 13, 2025. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.(U.S. Navy video by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 20:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973695
    VIRIN: 250813-N-AS200-4420
    Filename: DOD_111230033
    Length: 00:12:31
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US

