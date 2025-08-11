Housing Town Hall Summer 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug 13, 2025) Capt. Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center, delivers a virtual Quarterly Housing Town Hall with installation leaders, Capt. Andy Litteral, chief staff officer, Command Master Chief Kristi Thrift, and Mr. Jacob Munyon, Fleet and Family director, onboard Point Mugu, Aug 13, 2025. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.(U.S. Navy video by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)