    HMLA-369 conducts flight operations during SLTE 4-25

    MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra, Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez and Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flight operations during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 11, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin, Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra, and Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 21:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973694
    VIRIN: 250811-M-MO891-1001
    Filename: DOD_111230029
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    3rd MAW
    AH-1Z Viper
    UH-1Z Venom
    MAG-39 MCAS Camp Pendleton
    HMLA-367

