U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flight operations during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 11, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin, Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra, and Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 21:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973694
|VIRIN:
|250811-M-MO891-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111230029
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, HMLA-369 conducts flight operations during SLTE 4-25, by LCpl Alexis Ibarra, LCpl Seferino Gamez and LCpl Michael Gavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
