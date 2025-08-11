Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Legacy of Service: Tribute to CSM Thomas' 32 Years

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Thomas, from the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence, retires after 32 years of dedicated service during a ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug 8, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 20:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973693
    VIRIN: 080825-A-QP427-9954
    Filename: DOD_111230013
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Legacy of Service: Tribute to CSM Thomas' 32 Years, by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

