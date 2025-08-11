U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana, Blue Angel #8, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Scott Laux, Blue Angel #7, invite fans to experience the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar air show at MCAS Miramar, Aug. 4, 2025. The Blue Angels will perform Sept. 26-28, showcasing precision aerobatics and celebrating 250 years of the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 18:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973689
|VIRIN:
|240804-M-WR744-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111229816
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Blue Angels Welcome Fans to 2025 MCAS Miramar Air Show, by Sgt Santicia Ambriez-Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.