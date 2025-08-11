Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels Welcome Fans to 2025 MCAS Miramar Air Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana, Blue Angel #8, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Scott Laux, Blue Angel #7, invite fans to experience the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar air show at MCAS Miramar, Aug. 4, 2025. The Blue Angels will perform Sept. 26-28, showcasing precision aerobatics and celebrating 250 years of the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 18:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973689
    VIRIN: 240804-M-WR744-1001
    Filename: DOD_111229816
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Welcome Fans to 2025 MCAS Miramar Air Show, by Sgt Santicia Ambriez-Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines; Navy; Blue Angels; MCAS Miramar; MCAS Miramar Airshow 2025; America’s Airshow 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download