U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and pararescuemen assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct Exercise Blue Phoenix 25 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, August 6, 2025. Blue Phoenix focuses on navigating the complex environment of personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, landing zone security and emergency medical care. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 05:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973687
|VIRIN:
|250806-F-PS699-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111229740
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Blue Phoenix 25 Aerial Operations, by SrA Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.