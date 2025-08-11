Blue Phoenix 25 Aerial Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and pararescuemen assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct Exercise Blue Phoenix 25 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, August 6, 2025. Blue Phoenix focuses on navigating the complex environment of personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, landing zone security and emergency medical care. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)