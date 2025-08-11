Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 46th and 52nd ERQS fly for Blue Phoenix 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and pararescuemen assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct Exercise Blue Phoenix 25 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, August 5, 2025. Blue Phoenix focuses on navigating the complex environment of personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, landing zone security and emergency medical care. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 05:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973685
    VIRIN: 250805-F-PS699-7001
    Filename: DOD_111229716
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 46th and 52nd ERQS fly for Blue Phoenix 25, by SrA Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download