Lt. Gen. Arthur Mirasol Cordura, Philippine Air Force commanding general, flies aboard a Hawaii Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk and CH-47F Chinook from Army Aviation Support Facility 1, observing lift demonstrations over Oahu during the U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Board Security Engagement. The event highlighted rotary-wing capabilities and ongoing exchanges between the Hawaii Guard and Philippine Air Force through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 18:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973684
|VIRIN:
|250808-Z-GR156-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111229695
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities, by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
