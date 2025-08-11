Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Lt. Gen. Arthur Mirasol Cordura, Philippine Air Force commanding general, flies aboard a Hawaii Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk and CH-47F Chinook from Army Aviation Support Facility 1, observing lift demonstrations over Oahu during the U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Board Security Engagement. The event highlighted rotary-wing capabilities and ongoing exchanges between the Hawaii Guard and Philippine Air Force through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973684
    VIRIN: 250808-Z-GR156-2001
    Filename: DOD_111229695
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine Air Force Commander Flies with Hawaii Guard, Observes Rotary-Wing Capabilities, by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    PAF
    Hawaii Army Na

