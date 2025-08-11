U.S. Marines and civilians commemorate the opening of the 21 Area Aquatic Training Facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 13, 2025. The newly constructed facility will be capable of hosting training events such as Marine Corps swim qualification, Underwater Egress Training, and Submerged Vehicle Egress Training to ensure readiness and maintain amphibious capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 16:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973669
|VIRIN:
|250813-M-VM027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111229456
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21 Area Training Tank Grand Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.