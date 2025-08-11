Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21 Area Training Tank Grand Opening Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines and civilians commemorate the opening of the 21 Area Aquatic Training Facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 13, 2025. The newly constructed facility will be capable of hosting training events such as Marine Corps swim qualification, Underwater Egress Training, and Submerged Vehicle Egress Training to ensure readiness and maintain amphibious capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 16:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973669
    VIRIN: 250813-M-VM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111229456
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21 Area Training Tank Grand Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Del Mar
    Training Tank
    Ceremony
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton
    ribbon cutting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download