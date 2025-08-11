21 Area Training Tank Grand Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and civilians commemorate the opening of the 21 Area Aquatic Training Facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 13, 2025. The newly constructed facility will be capable of hosting training events such as Marine Corps swim qualification, Underwater Egress Training, and Submerged Vehicle Egress Training to ensure readiness and maintain amphibious capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)