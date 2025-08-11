Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovative Readiness Training Healthy Broome

    BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan 

    3d Theater Medical Command

    Healthy Broome is a United States Department of Defense IRT mission in partnership with the Broome County community. The mission will offer medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary services at no cost to residents from August 11, 2025, to August 20, 2025, at State University of New York Binghamton Community College ICE Center.

    IRT is a military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, designed to create and maximize joint training opportunities. The IRT program offers valuable opportunities for Active and Reserve Component Service members to collaborate as a unified, whole-of-society team in service to American communities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973664
    VIRIN: 250813-A-BH424-5686
    Filename: DOD_111229393
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK, US

    Innovative Readiness Training

