Innovative Readiness Training Healthy Broome

Healthy Broome is a United States Department of Defense IRT mission in partnership with the Broome County community. The mission will offer medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary services at no cost to residents from August 11, 2025, to August 20, 2025, at State University of New York Binghamton Community College ICE Center.



IRT is a military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, designed to create and maximize joint training opportunities. The IRT program offers valuable opportunities for Active and Reserve Component Service members to collaborate as a unified, whole-of-society team in service to American communities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)