Reserve Allies and Partners Program: Philippine Air Force Reserve

The Air Force Reserve Command welcomed leaders from the Philippine Air Force Reserve as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 7-9, 2025. RAPP promotes interoperability and operational skill development with allied reserve forces; focusing on common interests and capabilities, creating opportunities for joint training and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)
