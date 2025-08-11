Reserve Allies and Partners Program: Philippine Air Force Reserve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Reserve Command welcomed leaders from the Philippine Air Force Reserve as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 7-9, 2025. RAPP promotes interoperability and operational skill development with allied reserve forces; focusing on common interests and capabilities, creating opportunities for joint training and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)