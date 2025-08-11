Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Allies and Partners Program: Philippine Air Force Reserve

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Michael Dyer 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    The Air Force Reserve Command welcomed leaders from the Philippine Air Force Reserve as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 7-9, 2025. RAPP promotes interoperability and operational skill development with allied reserve forces; focusing on common interests and capabilities, creating opportunities for joint training and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 15:12
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Robins Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

