MAJ Carpenter is from Duluth, Minnesota. The University of Minnesota Duluth will honor Military Appreciation on the weekend of September 13th. They would love to have Minnesota Duluth themed shout-outs from service members that have strong ties to the Minnesota area. Shout-outs will be considered for use on their LED in-venue videoboards and potentially for regional television broadcast.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 14:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|973649
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-AP582-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111229159
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAJ Alan Carpenter, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
