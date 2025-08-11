Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sarah Bodenheimer Builds the Blueprint

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Patrick Focke 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    For Lt. Col. Sarah Bodenheimer, leadership means turning uncertainty into opportunity. Tasked with building the Air Force’s first Combat Air Base Squadron Civil Engineering unit from the ground up, she and her team transformed a concept into an operational force in under a year. Guided by trust, clarity, and a commitment to empowering her Airmen, she prepared them to operate as a cohesive, agile team ready to project airpower from even the most austere environments.

