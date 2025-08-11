For Lt. Col. Sarah Bodenheimer, leadership means turning uncertainty into opportunity. Tasked with building the Air Force’s first Combat Air Base Squadron Civil Engineering unit from the ground up, she and her team transformed a concept into an operational force in under a year. Guided by trust, clarity, and a commitment to empowering her Airmen, she prepared them to operate as a cohesive, agile team ready to project airpower from even the most austere environments.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973646
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-FQ694-2933
|Filename:
|DOD_111229093
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sarah Bodenheimer Builds the Blueprint, by Patrick Focke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sarah Bodenheimer Builds the Blueprint
No keywords found.