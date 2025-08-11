Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Scenes: VFA-105 Squadron of the Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 16, 2025) – Naval Air Station Oceana-based Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 “Gunslingers” is recognized as WTKR News 3’s “Squadron of the Month.” Footage captures behind-the-scenes moments from the media coverage, highlighting the squadron’s mission, aircraft, and the Sailors who ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973642
    VIRIN: 250516-N-NG136-8306
    Filename: DOD_111229043
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Scenes: VFA-105 Squadron of the Month, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VFA-105 Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download