Behind the Scenes: VFA-105 Squadron of the Month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 16, 2025) – Naval Air Station Oceana-based Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 “Gunslingers” is recognized as WTKR News 3’s “Squadron of the Month.” Footage captures behind-the-scenes moments from the media coverage, highlighting the squadron’s mission, aircraft, and the Sailors who ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 13:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973642
|VIRIN:
|250516-N-NG136-8306
|Filename:
|DOD_111229043
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
