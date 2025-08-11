U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers execute flight operations during Bomber Task Force Europe at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 12, 2025. The mission underscored U.S. commitment to advancing warfighting capabilities through deliberate training with Allies in contested environments.
(U.S. Air Force video by A1C Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973639
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-KA816-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111229024
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR STATION, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-ROLL: Bomber Task Force Europe, 12 AUG 2025, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.