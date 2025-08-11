Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: Bomber Task Force Europe, 12 AUG 2025

    ØRLAND AIR STATION, NORWAY

    08.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers execute flight operations during Bomber Task Force Europe at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 12, 2025. The mission underscored U.S. commitment to advancing warfighting capabilities through deliberate training with Allies in contested environments.
    (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Olivia Marino)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973639
    VIRIN: 250812-F-KA816-1001
    Filename: DOD_111229024
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: ØRLAND AIR STATION, NO

    This work, B-ROLL: Bomber Task Force Europe, 12 AUG 2025, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    bombers
    BTF
    Orland Air Station
    Bomber Task Force Europe

