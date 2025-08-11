Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Scenes: VFA-32 Squadron of the Month

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 27, 2025) – Naval Air Station Oceana-based Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 “Swordsmen” is recognized as WTKR News 3’s “Squadron of the Month.” A behind-the-scenes look captures the media coverage and showcases the squadron’s mission, aircraft, and the Sailors who maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973638
    VIRIN: 250127-N-NG136-3168
    Filename: DOD_111228995
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Scenes: VFA-32 Squadron of the Month, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

