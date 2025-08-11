Behind the Scenes: VFA-32 Squadron of the Month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 27, 2025) – Naval Air Station Oceana-based Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 “Swordsmen” is recognized as WTKR News 3’s “Squadron of the Month.” A behind-the-scenes look captures the media coverage and showcases the squadron’s mission, aircraft, and the Sailors who maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973638
|VIRIN:
|250127-N-NG136-3168
|Filename:
|DOD_111228995
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
