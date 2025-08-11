Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobility Airmen prepare cargo for KC-46 loading during Talisman Sabre 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe 

    Air Mobility Command

    U.S. Airmen from Air Mobility Command palletize equipment during Talisman Sabre 25 in Northern Territory, Australia, July 25, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability along key Allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973635
    VIRIN: 250725-F-GT255-1001
    Filename: DOD_111228963
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Airmen prepare cargo for KC-46 loading during Talisman Sabre 25, by SSgt Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    cargo load
    TS25
    Talisman Sabre 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download