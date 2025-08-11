Mobility Airmen prepare cargo for KC-46 loading during Talisman Sabre 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from Air Mobility Command palletize equipment during Talisman Sabre 25 in Northern Territory, Australia, July 25, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability along key Allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe)