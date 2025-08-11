U.S. Airmen from Air Mobility Command palletize equipment during Talisman Sabre 25 in Northern Territory, Australia, July 25, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a safe and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability along key Allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973635
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-GT255-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111228963
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Airmen prepare cargo for KC-46 loading during Talisman Sabre 25, by SSgt Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
