106th Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training at Camp Ripley

Soldiers from the 106th Aviation Regiment out of the Illinois National Guard conduct day and night aerial gunnery on August 8th, 2025, and sling-load training on August 11th, 2025, with UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and CH-47 Chinook Helicopters at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks and Mr. Tony Housey).