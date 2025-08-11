Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    106th Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training at Camp Ripley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers from the 106th Aviation Regiment out of the Illinois National Guard conduct day and night aerial gunnery on August 8th, 2025, and sling-load training on August 11th, 2025, with UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and CH-47 Chinook Helicopters at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks and Mr. Tony Housey).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973634
    VIRIN: 250811-A-AR912-2780
    Filename: DOD_111228956
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training at Camp Ripley, by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerial Gunnery and low-altitude tactics training
    sling-load aerial movement
    aviation
    Army National Guard
    CH-47 Chinook
    UH-60 Blackhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download