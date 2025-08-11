Soldiers from the 106th Aviation Regiment out of the Illinois National Guard conduct day and night aerial gunnery on August 8th, 2025, and sling-load training on August 11th, 2025, with UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and CH-47 Chinook Helicopters at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks and Mr. Tony Housey).
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973634
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-AR912-2780
|Filename:
|DOD_111228956
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 106th Aviation Regiment Conducts Annual Training at Camp Ripley, by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
