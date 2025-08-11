Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps train airlift capabilities in the Indo-Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    Air Mobility Command

    U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron and U.S. Marine Corps air delivery specialists deliver cargo onboard C-17 Globemaster III across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, July 16, 2025. Air Mobility Command aircraft enable local, routine training and operations to deliver rapid global mobility, ensuring U.S. and Allied forces can project power and respond swiftly anywhere in the world. With a fleet of versatile aircraft, AMC provides the critical capability to transport personnel, equipment, and supplies when and where needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973633
    VIRIN: 250716-F-IA158-4001
    Filename: DOD_111228937
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps train airlift capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    interoperability
    AlliesandPartners25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download