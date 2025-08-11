U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps train airlift capabilities in the Indo-Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron and U.S. Marine Corps air delivery specialists deliver cargo onboard C-17 Globemaster III across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, July 16, 2025. Air Mobility Command aircraft enable local, routine training and operations to deliver rapid global mobility, ensuring U.S. and Allied forces can project power and respond swiftly anywhere in the world. With a fleet of versatile aircraft, AMC provides the critical capability to transport personnel, equipment, and supplies when and where needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)