U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron and U.S. Marine Corps air delivery specialists deliver cargo onboard C-17 Globemaster III across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, July 16, 2025. Air Mobility Command aircraft enable local, routine training and operations to deliver rapid global mobility, ensuring U.S. and Allied forces can project power and respond swiftly anywhere in the world. With a fleet of versatile aircraft, AMC provides the critical capability to transport personnel, equipment, and supplies when and where needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 14:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973633
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-IA158-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111228937
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps train airlift capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.