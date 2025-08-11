NORFOLK, Va. (April 1, 2025) – Historical U.S. Navy footage commemorates the 132nd birthday of the Chief Petty Officer rank, honoring the leadership, tradition, and dedication of the Navy’s chiefs. Since 1893, Chief Petty Officers have served as the “Backbone of the Navy,” guiding Sailors and strengthening the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 12:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973625
|VIRIN:
|250401-N-NG136-2805
|Filename:
|DOD_111228708
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Backbone of the Navy: 132 Years of Chief Petty Officer Excellence, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.