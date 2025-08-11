Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Backbone of the Navy: 132 Years of Chief Petty Officer Excellence

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 1, 2025) – Historical U.S. Navy footage commemorates the 132nd birthday of the Chief Petty Officer rank, honoring the leadership, tradition, and dedication of the Navy’s chiefs. Since 1893, Chief Petty Officers have served as the “Backbone of the Navy,” guiding Sailors and strengthening the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 12:23
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

