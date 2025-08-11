Backbone of the Navy: 132 Years of Chief Petty Officer Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. (April 1, 2025) – Historical U.S. Navy footage commemorates the 132nd birthday of the Chief Petty Officer rank, honoring the leadership, tradition, and dedication of the Navy’s chiefs. Since 1893, Chief Petty Officers have served as the “Backbone of the Navy,” guiding Sailors and strengthening the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)