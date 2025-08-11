Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-143 “Pukin’ Dogs” Homecoming

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 30, 2025) – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 “Pukin’ Dogs” return to Naval Station Norfolk following a deployment with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group returned home after completing operations in support of national security and maritime stability. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 12:15
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Naval Station Norfolk

