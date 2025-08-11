VFA-11 “Red Rippers” Homecoming

NORFOLK, Va. (May 30, 2025) – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 “Red Rippers” return to Naval Station Norfolk following a deployment with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group returned home after completing operations in support of national security and maritime stability. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 12:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973621
|VIRIN:
|250530-N-NG136-8032
|Filename:
|DOD_111228682
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
