    USS Harry S. Truman: Courage, Commitment, and Excellence

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 29, 2025) – The U.S. Navy honors the dedication and resilience of the Sailors and officers aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in a motivational production featuring Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic; Rear Adm. Michael Groothausen Sr., USN (Ret.); Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh; Rear Adm. Cassidy Norman; Vice Adm. Herman Shelanski, USN (Ret.); and Rear Adm. Gavin Duff. The video highlights Truman’s legacy of excellence and the teamwork that drives mission success. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

