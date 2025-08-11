USS Harry S. Truman: Courage, Commitment, and Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973619" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NORFOLK, Va. (May 29, 2025) – The U.S. Navy honors the dedication and resilience of the Sailors and officers aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in a motivational production featuring Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic; Rear Adm. Michael Groothausen Sr., USN (Ret.); Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh; Rear Adm. Cassidy Norman; Vice Adm. Herman Shelanski, USN (Ret.); and Rear Adm. Gavin Duff. The video highlights Truman’s legacy of excellence and the teamwork that drives mission success. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)