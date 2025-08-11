Nimitz-Class: 50 Years of Naval Power

NORFOLK, Va. (May 3, 2025) – The U.S. Navy commemorates the 50th anniversary of Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, honoring five decades of service, innovation, and power projection. Nimitz-class carriers have served as a cornerstone of U.S. naval capability, enabling global operations and supporting national defense. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 11:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973617
|VIRIN:
|250503-N-NG136-5628
|Filename:
|DOD_111228584
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
