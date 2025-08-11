Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz-Class: 50 Years of Naval Power

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 3, 2025) – The U.S. Navy commemorates the 50th anniversary of Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, honoring five decades of service, innovation, and power projection. Nimitz-class carriers have served as a cornerstone of U.S. naval capability, enabling global operations and supporting national defense. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

