U.S. Navy Celebrates Independence Day

NORFOLK, Va. (July 4, 2025) – Historical U.S. Navy footage commemorates Independence Day, highlighting Sailors, ships, and celebrations from across the fleet. The 4th of July honors the nation’s founding and the service of those who protect its freedoms. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)