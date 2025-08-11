Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Celebrates Independence Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 4, 2025) – Historical U.S. Navy footage commemorates Independence Day, highlighting Sailors, ships, and celebrations from across the fleet. The 4th of July honors the nation’s founding and the service of those who protect its freedoms. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973615
    VIRIN: 250704-N-NG136-9297
    Filename: DOD_111228559
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Celebrates Independence Day, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download