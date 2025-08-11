U.S. Navy Celebrates Independence Day

NORFOLK, Va. (July 4, 2025) – Historical U.S. Navy footage commemorates Independence Day, highlighting Sailors, ships, and celebrations from across the fleet. The 4th of July honors the nation’s founding and the service of those who protect its freedoms. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973615
|VIRIN:
|250704-N-NG136-9297
|Filename:
|DOD_111228559
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
