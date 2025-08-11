AM2 Craig Whitaker – VFA-106 Aviation Structural Mechanic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 24, 2025) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Craig Whitaker, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 and the Rhino Demonstration Team, highlights his duties maintaining F/A-18F Super Hornets and supporting flight operations. VFA-106 provides training and readiness for fleet F/A-18 aircrew and maintainers. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 11:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973612
|VIRIN:
|250324-N-NG136-4680
|Filename:
|DOD_111228509
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
