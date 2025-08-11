Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AM2 Craig Whitaker – VFA-106 Aviation Structural Mechanic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 24, 2025) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Craig Whitaker, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 and the Rhino Demonstration Team, highlights his duties maintaining F/A-18F Super Hornets and supporting flight operations. VFA-106 provides training and readiness for fleet F/A-18 aircrew and maintainers. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
