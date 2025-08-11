VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 24, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Mark Buck, an instructor pilot with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 and a member of the Rhino Demonstration Team, speaks about his work training F/A-18 aviators and representing naval aviation through flight demonstrations. VFA-106 trains fleet pilots and weapon systems officers in F/A-18 operations. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 11:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973611
|VIRIN:
|250324-N-NG136-4686
|Filename:
|DOD_111228506
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lt. Cmdr. Mark Buck – VFA-106/Rhino Demo Team Pilot, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.