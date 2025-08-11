250707-N-NG136-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (July 7, 2025) – Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG), discusses the mission and capabilities of CPRG’s P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton aircraft. CPRG provides manned and unmanned maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces to support fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973607
|VIRIN:
|250707-N-NG136-4490
|Filename:
|DOD_111228461
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CPRG Showcases P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton Capabilities, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.