    CPRG Showcases P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton Capabilities

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    250707-N-NG136-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (July 7, 2025) – Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG), discusses the mission and capabilities of CPRG’s P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton aircraft. CPRG provides manned and unmanned maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces to support fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    P-8A Poseidon
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Group
    MQ-4C Triton

