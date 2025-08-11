Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VFA-143 Pilots Showcase Precision at NAS Oceana

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    250813-N-NG136-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 13, 2025) – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 pilots, including Lt. Michael Kach, conduct flight operations at Naval Air Station Oceana. VFA-143 is assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973597
    VIRIN: 250813-N-NG136-7512
    Filename: DOD_111228392
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA-143 Pilots Showcase Precision at NAS Oceana, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download