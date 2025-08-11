250813-N-NG136-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 13, 2025) – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 pilots, including Lt. Michael Kach, conduct flight operations at Naval Air Station Oceana. VFA-143 is assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|08.13.2025
|08.13.2025 11:02
|Video Productions
|973597
|250813-N-NG136-7512
|DOD_111228392
|00:01:35
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
This work, VFA-143 Pilots Showcase Precision at NAS Oceana, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
