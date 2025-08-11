Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation of Sill Plates at Mount Morris Dam

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, installs sill plates at the bottom of each conduit opening at the Mount Morris Dam as part of bulkhead installation, Mount Morris, New York, Aug. 6, 2025. The sill plates are horizontal members which vertical members attach to. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973592
    VIRIN: 250813-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_111228286
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

