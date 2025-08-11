The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, installs sill plates at the bottom of each conduit opening at the Mount Morris Dam as part of bulkhead installation, Mount Morris, New York, Aug. 6, 2025. The sill plates are horizontal members which vertical members attach to. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 10:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973592
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111228286
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Installation of Sill Plates at Mount Morris Dam, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.