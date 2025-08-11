Installation of Sill Plates at Mount Morris Dam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, installs sill plates at the bottom of each conduit opening at the Mount Morris Dam as part of bulkhead installation, Mount Morris, New York, Aug. 6, 2025. The sill plates are horizontal members which vertical members attach to. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)