    Craft a Winning Resume - Operations Version

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    AFPC - Career Field Team - Land your dream job with a winning resume! This video covers key sections, tailoring, the STAR method, KSAs, and more. Learn how to showcase your accomplishments and get noticed!
    Operations Career Field Team email:
    afpc.operations.CFT@us.af.mil
    Operations Career Field Team Sharepoint:
    https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/OperationsCareerFieldMembers/SitePages/CollabHome.aspx

    CFT
    resume writing
    CFT Operations

