U.S. Navy EOD King Crab 2025 - STRIKE

VIRGINIA BEACH (Aug. 12, 2025) – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians compete in a physical fitness assessment during the 2nd annual King Crab competition at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The multi-day tactical challenge tests physical endurance, technical skill, and combat readiness through events such as explosive ordnance disposal, underwater demolition, threat assessments, and weapons proficiency. King Crab is the EOD community’s premier competition, showcasing the elite warfighters who specialize in land and maritime EOD operations globally. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|08.12.2025
|08.13.2025 09:37
|B-Roll
|973570
|250812-N-TL968-2001
|DOD_111227939
|00:01:22
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
