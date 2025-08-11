Master Your MyVector Resume - Operations Version

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Learn how to use MyVector to highlight your skills, build a compelling resume, and land sought-after development opportunities. This video provides a step-by-step guide to help you stand out from the competition. Take the next step in your career journey -

Contact your Force Support Career Field Team today!

afpc.dpzcu.forcesupportcft@us.af.mil

Force Support Career Field Team (usaf.dps.mil)

Operations Career Field Team email:

afpc.operations.cft@us.af.mil

Operations Career Field Team SharePoint:

https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/OperationsCareerFieldMembers/SitePages/CollabHome.aspx