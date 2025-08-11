Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Your MyVector Resume - Operations Version

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Learn how to use MyVector to highlight your skills, build a compelling resume, and land sought-after development opportunities. This video provides a step-by-step guide to help you stand out from the competition. Take the next step in your career journey -
    Contact your Force Support Career Field Team today!
    afpc.dpzcu.forcesupportcft@us.af.mil
    Force Support Career Field Team (usaf.dps.mil)
    Operations Career Field Team email:
    afpc.operations.cft@us.af.mil
    Operations Career Field Team SharePoint:
    https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/OperationsCareerFieldMembers/SitePages/CollabHome.aspx

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973569
    VIRIN: 250630-D-JK875-9130
    Filename: DOD_111227935
    Length: 00:07:10
    Location: US

    CFT
    resume writing
    CFT Operations
    MyVector Resume

