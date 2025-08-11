Master Your MyVector Resume - Operations Version

Learn how to use MyVector to highlight your skills, build a compelling resume, and land sought-after development opportunities. This video provides a step-by-step guide to help you stand out from the competition. Take the next step in your career journey -
Contact your Force Support Career Field Team today!
afpc.dpzcu.forcesupportcft@us.af.mil
Force Support Career Field Team (usaf.dps.mil)
Operations Career Field Team email:
afpc.operations.cft@us.af.mil
Operations Career Field Team SharePoint:
https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/OperationsCareerFieldMembers/SitePages/CollabHome.aspx
