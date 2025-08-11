114th Fighter Wing Airmen trains in chem gear and litter carries during Resolute Lobo 2025. The training allows our 114th Fighter Wing Airmen to be familiar with their equipment and be comfortable in uncomfortable situations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 08:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973567
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-SJ722-5643
|Filename:
|DOD_111227926
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Airmen Trains to be Comfortable with the Uncomfortable, by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
