    114th Airmen Trains to be Comfortable with the Uncomfortable

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing

    114th Fighter Wing Airmen trains in chem gear and litter carries during Resolute Lobo 2025. The training allows our 114th Fighter Wing Airmen to be familiar with their equipment and be comfortable in uncomfortable situations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 08:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973567
    VIRIN: 250807-F-SJ722-5643
    Filename: DOD_111227926
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    This work, 114th Airmen Trains to be Comfortable with the Uncomfortable, by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    114th fighter wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    chem gear
    training

