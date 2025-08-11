114th Airmen Trains to be Comfortable with the Uncomfortable

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



114th Fighter Wing Airmen trains in chem gear and litter carries during Resolute Lobo 2025. The training allows our 114th Fighter Wing Airmen to be familiar with their equipment and be comfortable in uncomfortable situations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)