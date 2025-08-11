114th FIghter Wing Ready for the Modern Fight

The 114th Fighter Wing trains relentlessly to ensure every Airman is ready for anything—any mission, any challenge. We stand prepared to serve our state and nation whenever duty calls.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)
