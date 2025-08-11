Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: CALFEX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 29, 2025. The CALFEX, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 06:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973561
    VIRIN: 250729-A-TW216-3001
    Filename: DOD_111227864
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: CALFEX, by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

