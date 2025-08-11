U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 29, 2025. The CALFEX, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 06:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973560
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-TW216-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111227863
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: CALFEX POV, by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS
