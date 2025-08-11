Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s AFL tournament

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in the Darwin 9s Australian Football League tournament at Skyring Rugby Park, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug.9, 2025. The Darwin 9s is an annual event on the NT sporting calendar, with teams representing their indigenous and multicultural communities. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Stippey)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 06:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973559
    VIRIN: 250809-M-JE726-1001
    Filename: DOD_111227862
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    TAGS

    AFL, tournament, community relations, MRF-D 25.3, Darwin 9s, Marines

