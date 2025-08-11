Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Convoy Protection Platform Gunnery

    GERMANY

    08.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a Convoy Protection Plan (CPP) Gunnery in Grafenwöhr Training Area, August 8, 2025.

    (CPP) Gunnery which refers to the training and qualification of Soldiers in the operation of weapon systems mounted on vehicles used for protecting convoys. The gunnery qualification ensures that crews are proficient in using their weapons, communicating effectively, and working as a team to provide effective protection for the convoy. (Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 04:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973557
    VIRIN: 250808-A-FV695-6087
    Filename: DOD_111227833
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy Protection Platform Gunnery, by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    gunnery
    U.S.Army
    U.S.Army Europe and Africa
    Victory Corps

