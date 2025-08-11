U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a Convoy Protection Plan (CPP) Gunnery in Grafenwöhr Training Area, August 8, 2025.
(CPP) Gunnery which refers to the training and qualification of Soldiers in the operation of weapon systems mounted on vehicles used for protecting convoys. The gunnery qualification ensures that crews are proficient in using their weapons, communicating effectively, and working as a team to provide effective protection for the convoy. (Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 04:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973557
|VIRIN:
|250808-A-FV695-6087
|Filename:
|DOD_111227833
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Convoy Protection Platform Gunnery, by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
