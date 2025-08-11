Convoy Protection Platform Gunnery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a Convoy Protection Plan (CPP) Gunnery in Grafenwöhr Training Area, August 8, 2025.



(CPP) Gunnery which refers to the training and qualification of Soldiers in the operation of weapon systems mounted on vehicles used for protecting convoys. The gunnery qualification ensures that crews are proficient in using their weapons, communicating effectively, and working as a team to provide effective protection for the convoy. (Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)