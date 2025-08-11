Thracian Star 25 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron and around 220 Airmen based out of the 31st Fighter Wing joined Bulgarian, Romanian and Hellenic air forces for Thracian Star 25, a multinational integration exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening NATO’s airpower across Europe at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 3-25, 2025. The exercise included close air support training that demonstrates NATO’s ability to coordinate air-to-ground missions across borders and units. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)