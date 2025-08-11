U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron and around 220 Airmen based out of the 31st Fighter Wing joined Bulgarian, Romanian and Hellenic air forces for Thracian Star 25, a multinational integration exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening NATO’s airpower across Europe at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 3-25, 2025. The exercise included close air support training that demonstrates NATO’s ability to coordinate air-to-ground missions across borders and units. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 03:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973556
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-MO337-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111227807
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BEZMER, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thracian Star 25 B-Roll, by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS
