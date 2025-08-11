Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Star 25

    BEZMER, BULGARIA

    07.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron and around 220 Airmen based out of the 31st Fighter Wing joined Bulgarian, Romanian and Hellenic air forces for Thracian Star 25, a multinational integration exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening NATO’s airpower across Europe at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 3-25, 2025. The exercise included close air support training that demonstrates NATO’s ability to coordinate air-to-ground missions across borders and units. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 03:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973554
    VIRIN: 250724-F-MO337-2002
    Filename: DOD_111227798
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BEZMER, BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thracian Star 25, by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO

