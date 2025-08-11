U.S Marines with 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, alongside Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Service members with 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, participate in a tactical air control party operation as a part of Talisman Sabre 25, in Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2025. The bilateral training with multinational participation establishes the ability to conduct coordinated deployment and training exercises using long-range precision fires, enhancing combat readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973551
|VIRIN:
|250725-M-BN482-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111227728
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st MEU | Bilateral Fire for Effects during Talisman Sabre 25, by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.