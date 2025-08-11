Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Fuji Friendship Festival 2025 Promo Video

    JAPAN

    08.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    Camp Fuji, Japan hosts their annual Friendship Festival on August 23, 2025. The festival allows Japanese locals to come on base to enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, military displays and family fun. Updated information regarding the event will be available through the link provided by the QR code.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 00:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973550
    VIRIN: 250813-F-HI767-4998
    Filename: DOD_111227702
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    #CampFuji #FriendshipFestival

