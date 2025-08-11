Camp Fuji, Japan hosts their annual Friendship Festival on August 23, 2025. The festival allows Japanese locals to come on base to enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, military displays and family fun. Updated information regarding the event will be available through the link provided by the QR code.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 00:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973550
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-HI767-4998
|Filename:
|DOD_111227702
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Fuji Friendship Festival 2025 Promo Video, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.