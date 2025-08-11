Camp Fuji Friendship Festival 2025 Promo Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973550" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Camp Fuji, Japan hosts their annual Friendship Festival on August 23, 2025. The festival allows Japanese locals to come on base to enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, military displays and family fun. Updated information regarding the event will be available through the link provided by the QR code.