Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Kelly, FASTPAC Training Chief, Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250813-N-HE057-1001 (August 13, 2025) A Pacific Spotlight highlighting the Training Chief instructor at Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Pacific (FASTPAC), located on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 22:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973547
    VIRIN: 250813-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111227664
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Kelly, FASTPAC Training Chief, Spotlight, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    FASTPAC MARINES YOKOSUKA
    Infantry (Job Title)
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download