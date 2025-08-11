Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Camp Zama Bon Odori Festival

    ZAMA CITY, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    Camp Zama hosts the 2025 Bon Odori Festival in Zama City, Japan on August 3, 2025. The 66th annual iteration of this event included live entertainment, food and drink vendors, a children's play area, and concluded with traditional Bon Odori dances around their yagura tower.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 21:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973540
    VIRIN: 250802-F-IY786-1001
    Filename: DOD_111227553
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ZAMA CITY, KANAGAWA, JP

    Cultural Exchange
    Bon Odori Festival
    US Army
    Japan
    Camp Zama

