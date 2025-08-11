2025 Camp Zama Bon Odori Festival

Camp Zama hosts the 2025 Bon Odori Festival in Zama City, Japan on August 3, 2025. The 66th annual iteration of this event included live entertainment, food and drink vendors, a children's play area, and concluded with traditional Bon Odori dances around their yagura tower.
