Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Thunderbirds

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" serve as America's premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future airmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 21:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973539
    VIRIN: 220909-F-D0439-1000
    Filename: DOD_111227508
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Thunderbirds, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download