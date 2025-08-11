Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Fuji Garrison Games

    JAPAN

    07.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Marines from Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji and members from surrounding Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force installations participated in the Camp Fuji Garrison Games.

    CATC Camp Fuji
    Marines
    Japanese Ground Self-Defense
    Garrison Games

