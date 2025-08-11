Marines from Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji and members from surrounding Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force installations participated in the Camp Fuji Garrison Games.
Camp Fuji Garrison Games, by SSgt Marcus Taylor
