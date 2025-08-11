B-Roll: Marines and Sailors with 3rd MAW host 182nd Airlift Wing medical training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973533" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing host joint medical training for U.S. Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 11, 2025. The training was an opportunity for Navy corpsmen and Air Force personnel to familiarize themselves with joint medical tactics and procedures by rehearsing simulated casualty evacuations in a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer)