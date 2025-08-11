U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing host joint medical training for U.S. Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 11, 2025. The training was an opportunity for Navy corpsmen and Air Force personnel to familiarize themselves with joint medical tactics and procedures by rehearsing simulated casualty evacuations in a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer)
|08.11.2025
|08.12.2025 20:04
|B-Roll
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, B-Roll: Marines and Sailors with 3rd MAW host 182nd Airlift Wing medical training, by Sgt Emeline Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
