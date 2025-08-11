Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Marines and Sailors with 3rd MAW host 182nd Airlift Wing medical training

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing host joint medical training for U.S. Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 11, 2025. The training was an opportunity for Navy corpsmen and Air Force personnel to familiarize themselves with joint medical tactics and procedures by rehearsing simulated casualty evacuations in a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emeline Schirmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973533
    VIRIN: 250811-M-KG021-2001
    PIN: 002001
    Filename: DOD_111227401
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Marines and Sailors with 3rd MAW host 182nd Airlift Wing medical training, by Sgt Emeline Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    corpsmen
    182nd Airlift Wing
    VMM-163
    Marines
    Sailors

