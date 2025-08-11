Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    822d Base Defense and Panamanian security forces members train in Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and Panama National Police members conduct combined tactics and techniques training at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, July 24, 2025. The 822nd BDS is working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nations’ strategic security partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973525
    VIRIN: 250724-F-RJ686-4001
    Filename: DOD_111227136
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 822d Base Defense and Panamanian security forces members train in Panama, by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Republic of Panama (Panama)
    combined interoperability
    security forces
    security partnership

