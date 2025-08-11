822d Base Defense and Panamanian security forces members train in Panama

U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and Panama National Police members conduct combined tactics and techniques training at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, July 24, 2025. The 822nd BDS is working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nations’ strategic security partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|08.04.2025
|08.12.2025 17:21
|Package
|973525
|250724-F-RJ686-4001
|DOD_111227136
|00:01:39
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|2
|2
