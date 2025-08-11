Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERIC Interpreter provides accessible communication during the Dragon Bravo Fire Incident Meteorologist Fire Weather Forecast

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Video by Judy Kioski 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Victoria Bond provides ASL interpretation to ensure accessible weather forecasting for the Dragon Bravo Fire on August 10, 2025. Bond received the FCC Chairman’s Award for Advancement in Accessibility to ensure accessible communication for Deaf community members as part of the Arizona Emergency Response Interpreter Credentialing (ERIC) program.

    Location: ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs
    ASL Interpreter
    Dragon Bravo Fire
    Arizona’s Emergency Response Interpreter Credentialing
    Arizona DEMA
    Accessible Communication

