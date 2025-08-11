ERIC Interpreter provides accessible communication during the Dragon Bravo Fire Incident Meteorologist Fire Weather Forecast

Victoria Bond provides ASL interpretation to ensure accessible weather forecasting for the Dragon Bravo Fire on August 10, 2025. Bond received the FCC Chairman’s Award for Advancement in Accessibility to ensure accessible communication for Deaf community members as part of the Arizona Emergency Response Interpreter Credentialing (ERIC) program.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 17:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973524
|VIRIN:
|250810-O-NC916-8794
|Filename:
|DOD_111227082
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
