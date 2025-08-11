ERIC Interpreter provides accessible communication during the Dragon Bravo Fire Community Meeting

Victoria Bond provides ASL interpretation during a community meeting for the Dragon Bravo Fire in Page on August 6, 2025. Bond received the FCC Chairman’s Award for Advancement in Accessibility to ensure accessible communication for Deaf community members as part of the Arizona Emergency Response Interpreter Credentialing program.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973523
|VIRIN:
|250806-O-NC916-4898
|Filename:
|DOD_111227078
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PAGE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
